SANTA FE — Mr. Joseph Bernard Snover passed from this life Sunday morning April 17, 2022, in Webster.
Born March 18, 1946 in Burlington Township, Michigan, he was the youngest of nine children. Joe worked as a construction worker in his father's gravel pit, working his way up to a superintendent. He joined the U.S. Army in 1963, driving for the Colonel in the 4th Armored Division in Germany. Joe was an auxiliary life member of the VFW Post 5400, where he served as the first president of the men's auxiliary and was a member of the honor guard, he also was a member of the American Legion Post 89. He enjoyed racing stock cars in both Michigan and Texas and also did some work as an auctioneer in both states, he liked to hunt and enjoyed a good Bar-B-Que cook-off.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lewis and Bernice Lucinda (Kilbreath) Snover; son, Corey Joseph Snover; brothers, David and Ronald Snover; sisters, Elaine Searls, Barbara Phenix and
Marilyn Smith and husband, Charles.
Survivors include his son, Joseph Bernard Snover, II and wife, Mackenzie; daughter, Shellie Kay Haggart and husband, Tim; brothers, Samuel Snover, Robert Snover; sisters, Betty Lou Giddings; grandchildren, Alison, Keegan, Nolan, Nichole, Ashly, Pam, Calvin, Parker; 3 great-grandchildren; several stepchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.