ALGOA—Mr. Joe Norvell Atchison passed from this life Sunday evening, September 23, 2018, in Algoa, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a true warrior. He lived his life with dignity and respect for others and a passion for adventure.
Joe was born on land but lived on the sea. Born August 30, 1927 in Chatom, AL, he eventually made his way to Texas and on March 18, 1947, he found his true calling at SeaLand Shipping as a Merchant Mariner. He worked his way up the ladder and became SeaLand’s Chief Electrician and was also a member of the Seafarers International Union in Houston. His position allowed him to voyage to places all over the world for over 40 years. Joe settled into semi-retirement in Galveston working at the Port of La Porte as a crane operator for many years and continued working on the water as he owned and operated a shrimp boat. He ultimately went into full retirement and found a beautiful piece of property in Algoa to live on. He started Joe’s Hay Farm and enjoyed living off the land. He had a huge vegetable garden and would always read the daily paper. In his spare time, you could find him tinkering in his workshop building all sorts of things. Joe had a strong work ethic like no other and he will be dearly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Richard and Martha (Moss) Atchison; wife, Billie Propp Atchison; brother, Ivey Atchison; ex-wife, Margaretha Jackson.
Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Hendrika Atchison of Algoa; sister-in-laws, Evelyn Atchison of La Grange, NC, Elisabeth Trochesset; nieces, Jeanette Trochesset Swafford, Lori Atchison-Weller, Sue Atchison Gorman; nephew, Louie Trochesset.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 29, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend David L. Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Louie Trochesset, James Johnson, Bert Henderson, Jason Furgerson, John Ramsey and Danny Schaeper.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
The family would like to thank Ecompass Health and the staff, who treated Joe with love, respect and tenderness. We will never forget their dedication and devotion. A special thank you to friends, Judy, Leannah, Tracy and Linda.
