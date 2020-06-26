Ann Christine Griffey Burns
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Ann Christine Griffey Burns passed away peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee on June 16, 2020 at the age of 84. She made the world a brighter place with her wonderful laugh, ceaseless curiosity, unwavering joy, and boundless love. Ann loved her large family, traveling, solving puzzles, chocolate, and finding good in others.
Ann was born on February 18, 1936 in Memphis,Tennessee to Dr. Walter Plummer Griffey and Esther Christine Johnson Griffey. Ann’s family moved throughout the country during her early years, as her father worked for the United States Public Health Service. She attended the West Maryland College (now McDaniels College) and was awarded a degree in nursing from the Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1958 and a Master of Science degree from Texas Woman’s University in 1974.
Ann married Dr. Chester Ray Burns on August 31, 1962 in Nashville, Tennessee. She lived in Galveston, Texas for over 40 years, where Ann was a nurse at the University of Texas Medical Branch. She held numerous positions there including working as a floor nurse on the postpartum unit, leading as a nurse educator and working with the childhood diabetes team as a diabetes educator. She was also an active member of Moody Methodist Church, the Beta Club and the Women’s Hospital Auxiliary Group at UTMB, a volunteer at Meals on Wheels, a participant in UTMB Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and a supporter of the Galveston Island State Park. Ann moved to the Harpeth Meadows Independent Living Neighborhood in Nashville in 2014, where she enjoyed being closer to family, making new friends, attending the symphony, and volunteering at the Percy Warner Park Nature Center.
Ann is survived by her daughter Dr. Margaret Christine Burns Krause (and her husband Todd Krause), and granddaughters Amy, Megan, and Charlotte Krause of New York, New York. She also survived by her son Michael Derek Burns (and his wife Susan Hines) of Chattanooga, TN as well as her brothers Dr. Walter Plummer Griffey, Jr. and Dr. Richard Thomas Griffey. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Dr. Chester Burns. Donations in celebration of Ann’s life can be sent to the Galveston Island State Park Native Wildlife and Endangered Species Fund:
Address: Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation
2914 Swiss Avenue Dallas, Texas 75204
Phone: 214.720.1478
Email: info@tpwf.org
There will be a celebration of life hosted at a later date, when people can gather, hug, and rejoice in Ann’s memory.
