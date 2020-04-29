Lorraine Preacher Hendricks went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Lorraine was born on July 17, 1933 to the late Charles and Angelina Preacher. She was a lifelong resident of Galveston, TX and graduated from Central High School, class of 1950. She met and married her beloved husband, Boyd W. Hendricks of 48 years in 1971.
Lorraine retired from Lipton Tea and in that time, she enjoyed traveling and fishing with her husband, sewing, making hats & jewelry, working on ceramics, and spending time with her family.
She was a long-time member of Jerusalem Baptist Church where she faithfully served on the Usher Board, Senior Choir, and on the Choir’s Condolence Committee.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd W. Hendricks; parents, Charles and Angelina Preacher; sister, Helen Collins; brothers, Charles and Clarence Preacher; and granddaughter, Kimberly Johnson Scott.
Left to celebrate her life and cherish memories are her daughters, Deborah Wilson and Sandra Toliver; stepson, Ricky Hendricks; grandchildren, Michael Wilson and Andrea Toliver Motley; great-grandchildren, Sydney McKinney, Kamaria Roberts, Paige Motley, and Peyton Motley; and a host of precious family members and cherished friends.
A viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m-2:00 p.m. at Fields Johnson Mortuary. A Private graveside will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
