SANTA FE—
Mrs. Jean Wright passed from this life Monday morning, December 2, 2019, in Pasadena.
Born March 16, 1932 in Forester, Arkansas, Jean had been a longtime resident of Galveston County. She had attended First Baptist Church of Hitchcock as well as Calvary Baptist Church in Trinity for many years, worked as an IBM keypunch operator and at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery as a family counselor, but her most important role was as the matriarch of her family. She devoted her life to her husband, her children and their families and loved them all unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John William and Maggie Lena (Pruitt) Frye; husband, Earnest Wright, Sr.; son, Gary Lynn Wright; brothers, Charles Frye, Jack Frye; sister, Mary Wofford.
Survivors include her children, Earnest Wright, Jr. and wife, Becky, Carolyn Hanes and husband, Jason, Fran Young and husband, Dave, Bill Wright and wife, Joy, Stacie Valdez and husband, Lawrence; 19 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Chad Overton officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Crabb, Bryan Gilland, Ashley Valdez, Joseph Valdez, Jr., Clinton Wright and Gary Wright.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
