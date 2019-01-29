Graveside services for Betty Bero will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in the Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock TX, at 1:00 p.m. There will be a visitation at Rader Funeral Home in Longview TX from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday February 1. Betty went to be with the Lord in the early evening of January 27, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Betty was born to parents Durrell and Will Mae Pinkerton Baldwin on January 20, 1930 in Arthur City TX. She was raised by her Aunt and Uncle Frank and Bonnie McMillen in Tyler until her Uncle was transferred to Galveston in 1943. Betty was a cheerleader for Galveston Ball High School, from which she graduated in 1947 and then soon married her high school sweetheart, Victor E. Bero Jr. The both of them lived in Galveston where Betty worked for the Galveston ISD from 1960-1972 serving as a secretary at Stephen F. Austin Junior High and later at Galveston Ball. Betty then worked for Edwards Medical Supply followed by UT Medical Branch until her retirement in 1989. Betty was a member and past president for the American Business Women's Association Galveston chapter. In 1990, Victor and Betty both moved to Longview.
Betty was preceded in death by her Victor E Bero Jr., husband of 45 years in 1992; her parents, Durrell and Willie Mae Baldwin; brother, Billy Joe; and sister, Margaret June Butcher.
Those left to cherish their memories of Betty include her 3 sons, Edward and his wife Doris, Robert and his wife Gloria, Victor and his wife Faith; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
