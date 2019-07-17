SANTA FE—Mr. Robert “Bobby” O’Neal Hart passed from this life Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, in Texas City.
Bobby was born December 27, 1928 in Beaumont to Leslie Ira and Jessie Lee (Henderson) Hart. At the age of 18 he joined the Navy and proudly served his country during WWII. After his honorable discharge, he began working for UTMB as a maintenance worker. The “young red headed maintenance man” caught the eye of a mail clerk, Viola “Tiny” (Zingelmann), who would later become the love of his life. Together they shared a passion for dancing and created many memories on the dance floor. He went on to work as a chemical plant operator for Union Carbide for many years before retiring and becoming the captain of his boat, “Paradise 1”. He loved to set sail and fish for anything that would grab his hook. Bobby was famous for filling local homes and businesses with fresh garlic which came from his garlic gardens. He was known by many names; Bobby, Daddy, Papa, Captain, Sugar… but he will always be known by all as a wonderful and loving man.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Viola Hart; sisters, Florette Harkrider, Nancy Ely and Margie Kerrick.
Survivors include his son, Robby Hart, Jr. and wife, Lisa; daughters, Peggy Hart, Janet Hart, Cindy Davis and husband, Bart; brother, Paul Allen Hart and wife, Sondra; grandchildren, Kristi Lynn Pohl, Robert O. Hart, III, Jason Davis, Kelly Marie Hart; great-grandchildren, Danica, Alyssa, Addison.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with The Reverend Dr. Robert J. Moore of St. Michael’s in La Marque officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Davis, Robert Hart, III, Juan Pohl, Bart Davis and Eddie Karbowski.
Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
