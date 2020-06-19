Maria Reyes Barrientos

Born January 6 1947 BOI of Galveston Texas. God received angel on June 17, 2020 at the age of 73.
Preceding in death by her parents Arnulfo Rodriguez Sr. and Francisca M Rodriguez. And brothers Rosalio (Charlie) Rodriguez, Augustine Rodriguez, Donaciano (Chano) Rodriguez, Richardo Rodriguez, and Raul Rodriguez. She is survived by her sisters Socorro Groh, Lorenza (Susie) Lopez,and brothers Arnulfo Rodriguez (Rod), Daniel Rodriguez, and Thomas Rodriguez.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Heraclio Barrientos, her son Heraclio Barrientos jr and his wife Leann Barrientos, her daughter Diana Rosa Roque and husband Francisco Roque Jr. She had 2 grandsons Brandon Michael Boone, Victoriano Barrientos, and granddaughters Destiny Nicole Barrientos, and Lovely Summer Barrientos, Alina Roque, Brissa Roque, Adrianna Roque. And missed my numerous nieces and nephews.
Maria attend Metropolitan School of Business for shorthand and typing. Also received student of the week.
Maria worked at American National Insurance Company in Galveston Texas.
Then she attended Houston Community College. Received at degree in nursing. She worked at Houston Methodist Hospital in the Medical Center of Houston Texas. She retired after 5 years nursing to raise her 2 children and became a loving housewife.
Maria loved her quality time with her husband, kids, and grandchildren. She enjoyed going to church on Sundays with her husband at Oasis Church in Webster Tx. She enjoyed working on puzzles, baking, cooking, playing loteria(bingo) and toma todo around the holidays. Loved listening to music, hearing the trains go by, watching the planes fly over especially Blue Angels. She loved watching her Football, Baseball games, and lastly her Lifetime movies.
Pallbearers: Heraclio Barrientos Jr, Francisco Roque Jr, Rudolph Lopez Jr., Ricard Allen Wilson, Brandon Michael Boone, Victoriano Barrientos.
She would be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Viewing is on June 21, 2020 on Sunday from 2:00-4:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591.
Burial Services June 22, 2020 Monday at 11:00am at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson, TX 77539. We are all meeting at the burial site. Please arrive 15 minutes ahead.
