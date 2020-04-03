Mason Lane Perry (19) of La Marque, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on December 17, 2000 in Clear Lake, Texas to Kimberly and Tommy Perry.
Mason would've given the world to those he cared for. His heart constantly, overflowed and spilled out onto those who were special to him. He loved his friends, his heart belonged to his family and he lived for his Mama.
Mason is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Richard Perry, Sr. and George Garcia; grandmother, Barbara McIntosh and uncle, Richard Perry, Jr.. He is survived by his mother and father; grandmother, Jimmi Jo Perry; four sisters, Caylin Perry, Abri Arevalo, Kynslie Perry and Brystol Perry; brother, Caden Rodgers; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
A private service will be held for family.
