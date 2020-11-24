Wenona McCamy

TEXAS CITY — Wenona D. McCamy, 88 of Texas City passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Texas City. She was born November 24, 1931 in New Boston, Texas to Nazer and Addie Deen.
Wenona was a lifelong resident of Texas City and retired after 25 years from the Texas City Post Office.
She is preceded in death by her sons; Vance McCamy and Virgil McCamy, son-in-law Ray Ensminger, four brothers and two sisters.
Wenona is survived by her daughter Vicki Ensminger and son Vaughn McCamy (Rachel), three sisters; Faye Deen, Marie Castano and Wanda Davis, five grandchildren; Danielle Ouedraogo, Jaime Filoteo, Bradley McCamy, Clayton Ensminger and Cody McCamy and numerous great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 10:00am on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with Chaplain Kimberly Woda officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
