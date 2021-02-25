Sharon Elizabeth Hicks

GALVESTON —
Sharon Elizabeth (DeAlmo) Hicks, long-time Galveston resident and retired nurse of over 40 years, died on Monday, February 22nd 2021 at her home.
Sharon is survived by her husband Bryan Hicks, sons Sean (Elliot, Piper), Scott (Michael, Oliver and Eloise), and daughter Hannah, sister Kathleen Penrose (William, Christopher and Andrew), brothers Rusty and Eddie DeAlmo, and nieces, nephews and extended family.
Sharon was born on October 2, 1954 in New Haven, Connecticut to Russell and Betty DeAlmo, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Hamden, CT. Sharon loved the autumn colors and weather of Connecticut. She loved showing her family the trees in Sleeping Giant National Park, taking them to Pepe’s Pizza and going to the Riverton Fair.
Sharon moved to Galveston after graduating from Yale New Haven School of Nursing in 1976 as an LPN. She joined the Domestic Peace Corps as a VISTA Volunteer. While working as a VISTA, Sharon was instrumental in the opening of the public health clinic at The St. Vincent’s House. Sharon would make home visits around the island on her bike distributing shots and providing care for those who couldn’t make it to the clinic. She later worked for Dr. Robinson’s pediatric practice and as a burn nurse at the Blocker Burn Unit, and TDCJ Hospital UTMB.
Sharon attended Galveston College and transitioned from an LVN and received her RN Licensure. Sharon met her husband, Bryan, and many lifelong friends while working at UTMB. Her family would like to acknowledge her TDCJ family and the many physicians and nurses whom she taught the art of caring throughout her career and who she learned from during that time.
Sharon was an active member of the Strand Restoration community and ran YMCA day camp in the 70’s and 80’s. She loved seeing live music, cooking for her friends and family, and enjoyed her Mardi Gras party every year, even when she said it was “too much.”
Sharon left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her compassion, selflessness and call to service radiated through everything she did in both her life and career. Sharon lived life on her own terms and she was accepting and loving to everyone she met on their own merits.
Sharon leaves a void in the lives of those she loved and who loved her. She will be missed not for her abilities but also for her spirit. We are all better for having her in our lives.
A rosary will begin at 3:30 pm, Saturday, February 27, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 pm. All attendees must wear masks and observe social distancing.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Sharon’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
