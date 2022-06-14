DICKINSON — Kenneth “Kenny” Louis Harwick, Jr. age 69, passed peacefully on June 11 at UTMB Hospital in League City, Texas surrounded by family members who he loved with all his heart. He had so much fun being “Paw Paw” to all five of his grandchildren, and he adored his two daughters and their two husbands.
Kenny was born in Aransas Pass on November 2, 1952, but grew up in Rockport, Texas where he was an avid fisherman and loved to duck hunt as well. He was an older brother of two loving sisters and graduated from Rockport Fulton High School in 1971. He came to the Pasadena area upon graduation and attended San Jacinto Junior College where he met his future wife, Jeanne, and was a wonderful husband to her for forty eight years.
Kenny was employed with Shell Oil Company at Deer Park Refinery for 35 years and provided a home for his family in Dickinson, Texas. He loved woodwork, spending quality time with friends and family, watching the grandchildren play their various sports, and also loved raising goats, quail, numerous dogs and cats.
Preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Kenneth and “Molly” Harwick and sister Valerie Cassel.
Survived by his wife Jeanne; sister Mellinee Harwick, daughter Amy McLemore and her husband Paul McLemore, their children Kaydence and Mason, and daughter Katie Standefer and her husband Brian Standefer, their children Parker, Drake, and Ruby. Also survived by nephew David Nesloney and his wife Kelli, their children Caylor, Cayton, and Carson Frank, husband Zack Frank, their child Jackson, nephew Stephen Harwick, and nephew Collin Cassel and his wife Terry and their daughter Mackenzie.
Services will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas on Friday June 17, 2022 at 10:00 am with visitation from 9:00-10:00 am.
Kenny will then be taken to his beloved hometown of Rockport, Texas for a visitation to be held at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Fulton Cemetery in Fulton, Texas
In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to either St. Jude Hospital, Shriners Hospital, or the Wounded Warrior Project.
