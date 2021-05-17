GALVESTON — George Randal "Randy" Stillwell, of Galveston, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home in Galveston, Texas at the age of 75. He was born on April 2, 1946 in Independence, Missouri to Harold Vincent Stillwell and Margaret (Palmer) Heller. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jeryl Vincent Stillwell and Donald Wayne Stillwell.
Randy is survived by his sons Ryan Stillwell, Gunnery Sgt. David Stillwell and wife Carina, their mother Dorothy Stillwell; half-brother Dick Anthony Heller and wife Jane, sister-in-law Elaine Stillwell, (wife of Donald); grandchildren Rilynn Stillwell, David Stillwell, Jr., Austin Stillwell and many other loving family and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 6-9:00PM at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Grave Side Ceremony will follow on Thursday at 11:15am at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038.
