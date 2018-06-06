GALVESTON—Alexander Robinson, 72, went home to be with the Lord on May, 31, 2018, at the U.T.M.B. in Galveston, TX. He was born to Mae Bell Ferguson and Frank Robinson on March 23, 1946, in Hillsborough, FL.
He worked for Busy Bee Cab and Yellow Cab for many years. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, working on cars, watching sports and westerns. He loved spending time with his grand-kids, and had a caring heart. He was known for helping people.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Carolyn Denise Robinson.
He leaves precious memories with his wife, Joy Pines; stepchildren, Rodney (Aronnett), Tiffany, Norise, Sr. (Sheneeka); grandchildren, Terrance, Louis III, Aerial, Noah, Aaron, Christian, Kayden, Jae’den, Norise, Jr., and D’zyniah; devoted friends, Caled Ward Haynes (Tiny) and Don McChristian (Heavy); and a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, June 8, 2018, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon officiating.
