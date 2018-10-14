Services for Monday, October 15, 2018 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save SedlacekFuneral services for Dorothy Jean Sedlacek will be held today at 10:30am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston woman dies after crashGrand jury no-bills woman accused of wrecking cyclesBicyclist hit by car in League City diesLa Marque police investigating late night shootingGrad who mailed it in a bit miffed at reunion committeeMan accused of sexually assaulting Santa Fe childBirdies tees up for La Marque site, Ross prepares for Texas City openingFamily files suit against district over football injuryAnother woman accuses UTMB of racial discriminationDickinson doctor faces federal charges for controversial therapy CollectionsPhotos: League City breaks Guinness World RecordPhotos: Texans 19, Cowboys 16Photos: Hurricane Michael affects Galveston surfPhotos: Astros pre-ALCS WorkoutPhotos: Dickinson vs Clear Creek FootballPhotos: Astros ALDS Game 2Photos: Astros ALDS Game 1Photos: Houston 41, Tulsa 26Photos: Diamondbacks 4, Astros 2Photos: Clear Springs 64, Clear Falls 27 CommentedMake Kavanaugh, Ford take primetime polygraph tests (117)Vote Cruz to stop socialist takeover of America (95)Beto should be careful of calling out transgressions (66)Mainland cities consider subterranean solution to flooding (59)I'll vote my Christian conscious on Election Day (56)Beto O'Rourke draws crowd of more than 1,300 (56)Kavanaugh is a threat to our national security (51)Kavanaugh hearing shows the swamp is still full (38)Let's fire Randy Weber and hire Adrienne Bell (36)A vote for Beto O'Rourke is a vote for all Texans (34)
