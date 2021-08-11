GALVESTON — Josefa "Josie" Danielle Vaughn age 29 of Galveston died Friday August 6, 2021 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral Services are 10:00am Friday August 13, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral home, Reverend Eric Hodge officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at the funeral home.
Josie was born October 2, 1991 in Galveston, Texas to Timothy Daniel Vaughn and Regina Marie Cowley. She grew up at First Baptist Church Galveston participating in all the GA's and young girls activities where she spent many summers at Palacios Baptist Encampment. She was a member of the 2010 class of Ball High School in Galveston. Josie was proud of her accomplishment to become a Pharmacy Tech graduating from Everest School of Pharmacy. Josie was a great mother and wonderful daughter, granddaughter and sister. She was full of joy and brought great happiness to all of her family and many friends. She was an outdoors person who enjoyed trips to Cozumel, going to the river and fishing. She was an awesome mom and enjoyed going with her family to the Monster Jam and Houston Rodeo each year. She truly loved her pets and had a kind heart for all animals.
Preceded in death by her grandfather Charles Vaughn, grandmother Bernice Reynolds and a brother Jacob Vaughn; survivors include her son Cayden Lance Castaneda of Galveston; longtime partner Justin Lance Castaneda of Galveston; mother Regina Marie Rivas and husband Rolando of Bacliff; father Timothy Daniel Vaughn of Galveston; grandmother Mary Vaughn of Galveston; sister Kristen Flores and husband Eddie of Santa Fe; brothers Raymond Thomas Kitkoski of San Leon and Sean Michael Herrington of Alvin; aunts Kimberly Herring of Alvin and Ronda Herrington of Alvin; Kathleen V. Curran and husband Scott of Galveston and Debra L. Moncrief and husband Scott of Galveston; uncles Charles R. Vaughn and wife Suzy of Colorado and Thomas P. Vaughn and wife Kim of Galveston; nieces Kinsley Flores and Raychel Kitkoski; nephew E. J. Flores; numerous beloved cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are E. J. Flores, Eddie Flores, Justin Castaneda, Steven Rushing, Jason Reuter, Cody Reuter and Sean Michael Herrington. Honorary pallbearer is Raymond Kitkoski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.