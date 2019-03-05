Wanda Burrows, 93, of League City, Texas, passed away on March 1, 2019. She was born in Port Neches, Texas on June 27, 1925 to Burnice and Velma Outhouse.
She was married to Chester O. Burrows for 35 years. Wanda was a full time homemaker for her 5 children. She was a member of Bay Area Church, League City, Texas and had a passion for handcrafts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, oldest daughter Becky, two sisters, Myrtis and Bonnie, and great-granddaughter April.
She is survived by her son Mike Burrows (Patricia); daughters Wanda Martin, Mary Knowles (Charles), Gail Powell (Doug); and brother-in-law Pete Simpson. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many friends.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Dave, Gary, and Andrew Martin; great-grandsons Josh Singeltary, and Joey de la Houssaye; and family friend Ron Fontenot. Honorary Pallbearer is Chris Simon.
The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas, with services beginning at 12:30 pm. Interment to follow at Manvel Cemetery, Manvel, Texas.
