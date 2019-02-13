Joe Max Taylor
GALVESTON—Joe Max Taylor, 86, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Louis W. (Lou) Giusti
GALVESTON—Louis W. (Lou) Giusti, 89, of Galveston, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Elia Margarita Urbina
TEXAS CITY—Elia Margarita Urbina, age 75, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Mainland Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
