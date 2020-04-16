Cindy Ryan, 65, born in Galveston, TX on August 19, 1954 passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She resided in Texas City, TX and operated a home cleaning business for 36 years.
Cindy’s life encompassed a most incredible dedication and love to her family, son JW and care of her already deceased mother, Irene.
Words cannot express the loving, incredibly faithful life she led in walking the path of her Lord Jesus Christ. Truly, if anyone could ever be identified as being “Christ-like” it would be Cindy and for her to pass on Easter Sunday...could only mean that Jesus himself came to escort her into the Kingdom of Heaven himself to serve as one of his angels. Easter will always be a celebration of her life.
