KATY, TEXAS — Bert D. Matthews, 74, of Katy, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 in the loving presence of family. Son of Harold and Vivian Matthews, he was born in 1947 in Texas City, Texas. Bert received his Bachelor's of Business Administration in Marketing at Lamar State College of Technology. He earned his Master's of Business Administration and obtained his CPA license before starting his practice with two of his closest friends. He enjoyed his work and valued his clients, many of whom were dear friends.
In his free time, Bert enjoyed watching sports, playing golf and most of all, spending time with his family.
Bert was dearly loved by his wife and best friend, Sharon; his son, Jack of Houston, Texas; his stepdaughter, Danyel (Josh) of Gainesville, Florida; his daughter, Nicole (Ted) of Austin, Texas; and his daughter, April (Josh) of Katy, Texas. His greatest joys in life were his grandchildren Joshua, Jarrett, Kate, Barrett, Jackson, and Addie.
He is survived by his sisters, Brenda and Beth. Bert was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Harold, and his brother, Bobby.
A memorial service will be held for Bert on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2pm at Schmidt Funeral Home (Grand Pkwy). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Funeral held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas.
