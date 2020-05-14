Lloyd William Criss, Jr., 79 of La Marque passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Texas City.
Lloyd William Criss Jr. was born January 17, 1941 into a family of union plumbers and pipe fitters in Galveston. As a young child he moved with his parents, Lloyd and Jesse Pearl Criss and his brother Donnie to Texas City. There his family became active in St. George’s Episcopal Church.
He worked in the Youth Job Corps and as a pipe fitter then as a union business agent for Pipefitters 211. He belonged to Plumbers and Pipefitters 200, Pipefitters 211, CWA and AFSCME. He remained a dedicated servant to the Labor movement his entire life.
Lloyd also was a public servant. He served 12 years in the Texas House of Representatives beginning in 1979. His mentors and close friends there were Sen. Babe Schwartz and Nick Kralj.
Lloyd served on several committees and chaired the Labor Committee. He loved the men and women that he served with in the Texas Legislature.
He fought hard for working families and spoke truth to power on their behalf. His proudest work in the Legislature was securing benefits for farm workers. His mother had been a migrant farm worker as a child as her father had died in a work related accident before she was two months old. He passed numerous pieces of legislation including bills about worker’s compensation, unemployment insurance, gambling, flooding, crime victim compensation, banning cop killer bullets, railroads, Texas A&M at Galveston, safe asbestos removal, the port & harbor, judicial education, the Battleship Texas, hurricane evacuation, motorcycle training and safety, child labor, open government and the County of Galveston.
He later served office on the La Marque City Council. The Texas Democratic Party State Executive Committee and as Galveston County Democratic Chair.
In April he celebrated 60 years of marriage. Of all his titles “Grandpa” was his favorite.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Criss. Lloyd is survived by his wife Diane Criss, of La Marque, daughter Judge Susan Criss and Col. (Ret.) Rick Rousseau of Galveston, Texas, two sons: Lloyd W. Criss III of Texas City and Ted Criss of Texas City, three grandchildren: Patrick Criss and Kristi, Lloyd Criss IV and Jessica and Courtney Criss and five great grandchildren: Paityn Criss, Cooper Criss, Carter Criss, London Criss and Emmanuel Garza.
A memorial service will be held when it is safe to attend. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. George’s Episcopal Church in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.