Frances LaVaughn Luker

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Frances LaVaughn Luker was born on Galveston Island on April 30, 1927. She passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022 at the age of 95. She was known by several names by her friends, family and acquaintances. She was Bones to many of her long-time friends and relatives based on her maiden name Bohne, as LaVaughn by her husband John and other people she met later in life, as Frances by people who didn't know her as well, and as Mimi by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of Ball High School in Galveston. As a young woman she was runner-up Miss Galveston and was Galveston's Miss Splash Day. She was married on May 2, 1949 to Michael J. Demetrios Jr, and raised five children with him, Rhonda, Michelle (Shelly), Michael, Chris Ann and Randy, until her husband's untimely death in 1972. They lived in Hitchcock until 1965 when they moved to Nassau Bay.

She remarried in 1979 with John T. Luker Jr, and spent 42 happy years with him until he passed away in 2021. They lived in Nassau Bay until she and John moved into assisted living at the Delaney at South Shore in League City in 2019. She was a loving step-mother also to John's four daughters. She had a total of 27 grandchildren and step-grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, all of whom adored her. She often said that she had been lucky enough that each one of her two husbands was a wonderful man.

