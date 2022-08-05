R.A. (Ralph Albert) Apffel, Sr.

GALVESTON — R.A. (Ralph Albert) Apffel, Sr. died Monday, August 1, 2022 at Houston Methodist Hospital, from complications of a heart attack. He was 91. His dear wife, Selena, and their two children - Dr. Lori Apffel Smith and R.A. "Duke" Apffel, Jr. - were with him at the hospital at the time of his death.

R.A. was born on Galveston Island, October 23, 1930. He was educated at Kirwin High School in Galveston. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-53, during the Korean War. Following his discharge from the military, R.A. worked at Monsanto Chemical Company prior to starting college and his career as an attorney. He studied pre-law at Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas; and completed law school at St Mary's University, San Antonio. Apffel met the "love of his life", Selena Evetts, on a blind date (actually...two blind dates!) in Galveston while she was completing her nurses training at UTMB. They married December 27, 1958. Following his graduation from law school, they returned to Galveston where R.A. began his professional career as an attorney; Selena as a Registered Nurse. They were married for almost 64 years.

