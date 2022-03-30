HITCHCOCK — Henry Herman Wulf, resident of Hitchcock, Texas for 68 years, passed from this life Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the age of 92 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 1, 1930, in Yorktown, Texas, to proud and loving parents, Henry August Wulf, and Adeline Emily (Dieringer) Wulf.
Henry was very proud of his German heritage. He proudly served his country in the U.S Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany where he was an interpreter for his company. After being discharged from the Army, he met and married the love of his life, Ruby, and from that 66-year union was blessed with three children, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Henry was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, family member and friend to many people.
Henry began a career at Amoco Chemical Company in 1953, and after his retirement in 1989, along with his sons and grandson, painted homes for many people. He was a former Hitchcock ISD School Board member, and a life member of the VFW Post # 5400. He was a member of The First Lutheran Church of Galveston, and previously a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Texas City where he served as an Elder for many years. He was a member of the Hermann Sons Life, the Hitchcock VFD, the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce, and the Hitchcock Heritage Society. He volunteered his time coaching Hitchcock Little League Baseball. He was an avid sports fan supporting the Hitchcock Bulldogs, Santa Fe Indians and the UT Longhorns. In his free time, he loved playing golf and a game of dominoes. However, after suffering a debilitating stroke in 2005, he was no longer able to enjoy a game of golf, but he continued to be witty, upbeat and met everyone with a smile. Henry attended Libbie’s Place Senior Day Care Program in Galveston where he enjoyed many activities and always finished his day with a German goodbye, auf Weidersehen. He had a love and passion for serving others, but nothing was more important than his love for his wife and family.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leslie Wulf and brother in laws, Bill Priest, Louis Alessi Jr. and Robert Vanzant.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Ruby Wulf; daughter, Patti Hanssard; two sons, Ronnie Wulf (Kimberly); Jason Wulf (Tamara); two sisters, Iris Alessi and Shirley Vanzant; seven grandchildren, Justin Hanssard (Erica), Tamara Chapman (Patrick), Ryan Wulf (Natasha), Taylor Wulf (Ashley), Kayla Wulf, Carter Wulf, and Lilly Wulf; and six great grandchildren, Aiden Hanssard, Lincoln Hanssard, Tenley Wulf, Ryker Wulf, Sawyer Wulf, and Waylon Chapman as well as numerous family and friends.
In his honor, a visitation will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5-7pm in the Crowder Funeral Chapel, Dickinson, Texas with a funeral service on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:00 am with Pastor Richard Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers are Justin Hanssard, Ryan Wulf, Patrick Chapman, Taylor Wulf, Carter Wulf, Jeff Alessi and Mike Alessi.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 2415 Avenue G, Galveston, TX 77550, or a charity of your choice.
