Richard Lee Mansfield

GALVESTON — On January 17, 1947 in Galveston Island a sickly, jaundiced newborn arrived and was put into the arms of his adoptive parents, Julia Belluomini and Aulsy Mansfield. With their loving devotion, he thrived. As a member of this loving extended family, he enjoyed two amazing worlds. From his mother came the Italian traditions of self-sufficiency and family first and from his father he learned to relish the outdoor life.
As a life-long Catholic, he was educated at St. Patrick's Elementary and Kirwin High School (Class of 1966). Kirwin was a special place, where he enjoyed playing the clarinet in the school band. As King of the 10th Treasure Ball Court, he asked Grace Patane to be his date and later he asked her to be his wife.
He enlisted in the U S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era, serving as a jet engine mechanic. While in the Air Force, Staff Sergeant Mansfield married Grace on July 4, 1968. They had two children Richard Aulsy and Julia Elizabeth.
A gifted jack-of-all-trades, Rick fearlessly executed new projects and succeeded to his family's surprise. When solutions, security, and consistency was needed, that was Dad. If the family needed daily errands, basic questions, or routine minutia, that was not Dad.
Rick was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish, Knights of Columbus Council #787, and AT&T Pioneers. He was a charter member of the Krewe of Brew. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. Traveling was a special treat, even more so if it was to Las Vegas, Louisiana or any cruise ship with his traveling buddies, Danny and Monica Ott and Joe and Edna Grillo.
Rick found a career with AT&T, retired at age 53 and began his education to be a retirement investment counselor. He attended the University of Houston's 2-year CFP program. He continued to serve his customers until his retirement at age 65, which was prompted by a diagnosis of PPA (Primary Progressive Aphasia) at age 64. PPA is a rare and fatal form of front-lobal dementia. In 2015, he was accepted for the Order of Malta Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in France. He was nominated for this pilgrimage by his life-long friend, Cynthia Wilkinson.
Surrounded by his family, Rick died peacefully at home at 2:00 am on Monday, July 5, just hours after their 53rd wedding anniversary, the day they vowed "...until death do us part"
He was preceded in death by his parents and his parents-in-law, Bastiano and Camilla Patane. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Grace, his children, Ricky and Debbie Mansfield, and Julie and Jade Clay, his grandchildren Mia Grace Clay and Jace Rix Clay, and his foster grandchildren Giuliana Rosetta Patane and Zechariah Antonio Patane. Beloved sisters by marriage: Margaret Patane Smith (Patrick), Monica Patane Ott (Danny), Jo Ann Patane Jones (Greg). Nieces and Nephews: Mark Smith, Elise Ott Worthen (Charlie), Katherine Jones Hurst (David), Jessica Jones Linford (Chris), Adam Jones (Kendra), Peter Jones (Lynny), Nicholas Jones (Haley), Rachel Jones Randall (Alex), Sara Jones Anderson (Tyler), and Keeley Jones (Sophia). Best Man-Cousin, David L. Mansfield, Goddaughter, Joyce Balducci Kleinmann and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers: Jade P. Clay, Jace R. Clay, Mark A. Smith, Charles A. Worthen III, Adam M. Jones and Peter R. Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers: David Mansfield, Patrick Smith, Danny Ott, Greg Jones, Nicholas Jones, David Hurst, Chris Linford, Alex Randall, Tyler Anderson, Keeley Jones, and Members of the Kirwin High Band '63 to '66, and the 2015 Federal Association Order of Malta Pilgrimage.
All services will be at Sacred Heart Church, 1302 Broadway, Galveston. Visitation will begin at 5:00pm on Friday, July 9th, followed by the Rosary at 6:30pm. The Rite of Christian Burial Mass will begin on Saturday at 10:00am followed by internment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
To our dearest family, friends and neighbors, your love, prayers, and support has sustained us as we cared for our Rick. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials in Rick's name to Holy Family Parish (1010 35th St, Galveston 77550), Order of Malta Federal Association (1730 M St NW, Unit 403, Washington, DC 20036) or The Christina Sullivan Foundation for adapted sports (P.O. Box #504, Galveston, TX 77553)
