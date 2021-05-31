GALVESTON — Frances W. "Fran" Linton, 79, of Galveston, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at UTMB Hospital in League City. She was born August 16, 1941, in Galveston, and was a lifetime Galvestonian. While still in high school, Fran knew she wanted to be a nurse. She enrolled in nursing school just after high school and started her 41-year nursing career the day after she graduated from nursing school. Fran was a dedicated, caring, compassionate person who loved bedside nursing. Throughout her career, she developed many close friendships with patients, which she maintained throughout her life. Fran was held in very high regard by the physicians she worked alongside. She was selected as Nurse of the Day and Employee of the Year for St. Mary's Hospital, where she worked for 33 1/2 years until they closed the hospital in 1996. From there, she worked 7 1/2 years at UTMB before retiring to care for her daughter.
In her retirement, Fran's passion for nursing led her to become a caretaker for the sick members of her family. She also loved to read, go shopping, and spend time with her husband and her sister. She was also a country music lover.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Mamie Gonzales; wonderful grandmother who raised her since she was seven months old, Felipa Huerta; daughter, Karen; infant son, Christopher Thomas; brother, Ernest Lopez; special friend, Ann Zucha; and her husband of 42 years, Gene Linton, who preceded her in death by only 11 days.
She is survived by her sons, Charles T. Linton, II and wife, Melissa; stepsons, Stephen and Randy Linton and Gene R. Linton, Jr. and wife, Stacy; six grandchildren including Jordan and Kylie; sister, Lupe Aguilar and husband, Tony; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Fran's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, June 2, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 12:00 noon, Thursday, June 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charles Linton, Stephen Linton, Gilbert Gatica, Michael Aguilar, Joe Lopez, and Murchant Smith.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Fran's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
