Lonnie Gene Block
Lonnie Gene Block, 81, of Texas City, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in League City, Texas. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Roshanda R. Brown
TEXAS CITY—Roshanda R. Brown, 47, departed this life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at HCA Clear Lake Regional Hospital in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Lorenzo McCardell
DICKINSON—Lorenzo McCardell, 72, departed this life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Michael Debakey VA Medical Center in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
