Vikki Ward Goodbar died, March 14, 2018 at her residence in Galveston and has left both family and friends, even just those who only had brief encounters with her, attempting to find resolution for their personal loss.
Vikki has gone to join her husband James David Goodbar, father, Dr. Harry C. Ward, Sr., and other loved ones in heaven. She and David's forty-fifth wedding anniversary was April 7th. Vikki and David, whether alone or together upon entering a room full of people, had the special charisma that caused them to standout above the rest. That kind of charisma is a rare trait, and how one has it while others of us don't is nothing above a mystery.
Vikki was beautiful. For a long time, she owned a jewelry and accessory shop on Galveston's Strand. She would discretely model the merchandise along with a floppy hat and a plain black dress. Fancy earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings; her dark hair and makeup would complete the package.
She was quiet-spoken and just let her persona do the selling. Many of the sales came from customers convincing themselves that accessorizing like Vikki would bring them closer to being as pretty as she was.
Naturally, her shop was very successful, but she decided to close it when her husband, David, was diagnosed with ALS. David passed away on October 12, 1999, leaving Vikki and daughter, Courtney Goodbar and a large family of relatives behind.
Vikki was survived by her daughter, Courtney at the time of her death and is survived by her granddaughter Remy Scarlett, mother Jean Ward, brother Mark Ward, and a number of other family members.
