Robert Cornelius Whelton

DICKINSON —
Robert C. Whelton entered life triumphant into the arms of our Lord on December 12, 2020 at the age of 85. Robert was born in Galveston TX May 31, 1935 to loving parents John P. Whelton Sr and Ellen Garner Whelton. His parents brought him up in the Roman Catholic faith, attending St Patrick’s Elementary School and graduating from Kirwin High School in 1953. He worked for the Gulf Colorado and Santa Fe Railroad 10 years and at Monsanto/Sterling Chemical Co for 33 yrs. He also served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for 8 years.
As a resident of La Marque for 35 years and Dickinson for 26 years, Bob dedicated his life to service in his community. He served on the La Marque City Council from 1969 to 1975, and served as Mayor Pro Tem 1971-1973. He was a member of Shrine of the True Cross Church in Dickinson, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3217, Council 5236, and Fourth Degree Matthew H. Wilson Assembly 1988. He was also a past member of St. Vincent de Paul Society and had been an Emergency Medical Technician. Bob, along with his wife Judy, volunteered at M. D. Anderson for 18 years and at the 1894 Grand Opera House in Galveston.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; sister Patricia Whelton Albright (Bob Albright); brother John P. Whelton Jr. (Lenan Whelton); grandson, Chad Ryman and step-grandson Kyle Milliman. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judith Thiem Whelton; sister Maureen Whelton DiMare; son, Robert Craver Whelton, wife Darlene, grandchildren Bryce, Hannah and Grant; daughter Traci Whelton King, husband John, grandchildren Audrey and Ashton; daughter Cindy Whelton Ryman, husband Jeff Sr, grandson Jeff Ryman Jr, wife Tai, great-grandchildren Jeff III (Trae) and Avery. He is also survived by his stepson Michael Agorastos, fiancé Kay Morton, grandchildren Skyla, Chance and London; stepdaughter Stephanie Dhonau, husband Craig, grandchildren Jill Little, husband Benjamin, great-grandson George; Ned Dhonau, wife Jenna; Meg Martin, husband Landon; stepdaughter Susan Milliman, grandchildren Bailey, great-grandson Noah, and Dylan Grant; and stepdaughter Amy Agorastos Skehan.
Serving as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers are his grandsons and sons-in-law.
Visitation will be at Shrine of the True Cross Church in Dickinson Tuesday, December 15, 5-7pm, followed at 7pm by a Vigil and Rosary by Knights of Columbus. A Burial Mass at Shrine of the True Cross will be held Wednesday, December 16, at 10:30am. Burial will be in Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, TX. Due to COVID-19, attendees are encouraged to social distance and required to wear masks.
Memorials in Bob’s name may be made to Shrine of the True Cross, M.D. Anderson Hospital Volunteer Services, or a charity of your choice.
Service by Crowder Dickinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.