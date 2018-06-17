Charles “Chuck” Edwin Bump, Jr., 85, of La Marque, passed away Friday June 15, 2018, in La Marque. Chuck was born January 26, 1933, in Galveston, Texas, to Anna and Charles Bump, Sr.
He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and with the reserves. Chuck was a 4-H Adult Leader, 4-H Rifle Team Leader, Hunter Education Instructor and a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was an Electronic Technician with NASA during the Apollo Program and retired from UTMB. Chuck was a Life Member of the La Marque Volunteer Fire Department and the National Rifle Association.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Evalo and Leona Anderson. Chuck is survived by his wife Jean Bump, a daughter: Linda (Joe) and a son: Eddie (Tracy); six grandchildren: Christina (Mike), Cassy, Tracy (Bret), Marlesa (Chris), Joey (Annabel) and Monica; nine great grandchildren Dominic, Israel, Citlali, Ty, Brayden, Charlotte, Anthony, Camden, Annabeth and one on the way; and his dog Roy.
A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Services will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at First United Methodist Church of La Marque, with Pastor Richard Prather officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas. Donations may be made to the National Rifle Association.
