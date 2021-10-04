Peggy Beth Hamilton

TEXAS CITY — Peggy Hamilton, 82, of Texas City passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 9, 1939 in Sunray, Texas. Peggy was a graduate of the class of 57 from Borger High School. After twenty-five years with Allstate Insurance, she retired to be a homemaker, wife, mom, and Nana. She has been an active member of Texas City Missionary Baptist Church for over twenty-five years. She was an avid Astros fan and enjoyed working her puzzles.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Ruth McDougle, and father and mother-in-law, Rev. Loyd and Marie Hamilton; her sisters, Charlene Blackburn and LaJoy McDougle, and a great grandson, Carter Abbott.
She leaves her high school sweetheart and husband of 64 years, James Hamilton; sisters, Cloyce Gibbons, Beverly Navarrete and Nancy Arnall; brother, JB McDougle; sister-in-law, Libby Dillingham (John); daughters, Wanda Hamilton-Fleming and Dianna Jones (Randy); son, Jimmy Hamilton (Patricia); seven grandchildren, Matthew Jones, Kayleigh Tice (Kyle), James Fleming (Natalie), Michael Fleming (Desirae), Timmy Fleming, Brittany Baucom (Michael), Jordan Hamilton; ten great-grandchildren, Nathan, Evan, Logan, Levi, Easton, Evelyn, Serina, Dawn, Elijah, and Baileigh and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are James Fleming, Michael Fleming, Timmy Fleming, Jordan Hamilton, Nathan Abbott, and Kyle Tice. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Baucom, Evan Abbott, Logan Abbott, Elijah Fleming, Levi Tice, Easton Tice.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Santa Fe, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas City Missionary Baptist Church or Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Essential Hospice of Webster.
