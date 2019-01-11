Memorial services for Jasper Fegette will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of First United Methodist Church of Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
A full Mass for Alicia Gardea will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Patrick’s Church, 1010 35th Street in Galveston under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Memorial services for Linda Hegmann will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd St., Galveston.
Memorial services for Pedro Bazan will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Church of the Living God, 3315 7 Mile Rd. in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Memorial services for James Lee will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, 3100 Gulf Frwy.
Services for Joe Dickerson will be held at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
Funeral services for Marie Edwards will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Massey Funeral Home of Yorktown TX.
Memorial services for Linda Long will be held at 11 a.m. at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church at Meyerland, 4900 Jackwood St., Houston.
Celebration of life services for Deborah Craddock will be held at 10 a.m. at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services for Roy Lorfing will be held from 2-4 p.m. at his family’s home, 11724 33rd Street in Santa Fe under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Funeral services for James Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st Street, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Celebration of life services for Dorothy Conley will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6609 Fairwood Rd in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Services for Dennis Willis will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hopewell Baptist Church, 316 S. Pine Rd in Texas City under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Celebration of life services for Flonnie Lewis will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of First Baptist Church, 2120 36th Street in Texas City under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Funeral services for Daniel Norris will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Funeral services for Fred Bradford will be held at 1 p.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
