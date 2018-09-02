Melva Nell Ellermann, 82, of Bayou Vista, passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Houston Hospice.
Melva will lie in state from noon until 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 4. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 5 both at Brenham Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Lutheran Church Cemetery of Sandy Hill.
Melva was born January 16, 1936 in Bell County, Texas to Birdie Maud (Oliver) and James Melvin Stephens. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1953 and attended Temple Junior College. She married Charlie Ellermann, Jr. on January 31, 1959 in Brenham. Melva was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ attending the 7th Street and Mainland congregations in Texas City. She retired from Prudential Insurance after a 30-plus year career as a legal secretary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sister, Janice Lee Mangum.
Survivors include daughter Sharon Chandler, husband John, and children Brandon and Cole; son Charles Ellermann, wife Holly, and their children Peyton and Charles, Jr.; son Gary Ellermann, wife Rose Ann, and their children Alexis and Leah; brother-in-law John Mangum; niece Jennifer Mize, husband Jonathan, and their children Audrey, Keller, and Reagan; sisters-in-law Eloise Wehring, Virginia Fischer, and Sandra Becker, and brother-in-law, Ralph Becker, and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her uncle and aunt, Billy Joe and Betty Oliver, along with over 20 first cousins and their extended families.
The family thanks the compassionate doctors and nurses of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. They also send their heartfelt thanks to Melva and Charlie’s next door neighbor Jonathan Jones for his many years of friendship and generous assistance.
For those who wish, memorials may be given to St. Matthew Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 8819 FM 2621, Brenham, TX 77833 or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at www.mdanderson.org.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 979.836.3611. Tributes may be shared at www.brenhammemorialchapel.com
