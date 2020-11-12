LEAGUE CITY — Alex Arce, 25, passed away on 11-8-2020.
Alex Arce was a son of Rafael Arce and Dania Arce. He was also a Brother of Dania Mcpike, David Gritzewsky, Rafael Arce Jr, and Larry Arce.
Born in Pasadena, Texas. He attended and graduated from Dickinson High School in 2013 and University of Texas in 2017. He worked in many fields from Uber corporate and Apple in Austin, Texas. He was always ambitious and strived to be best no matter the field he was in. His hard work ethic and excellent people skills always made him well known at work and cultivated many relationships.
As an avid adventure seeker he never passed up an opportunity to try something new. Living in Austin, he regularly enjoyed all of the exciting things the city had to offer. He always enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. Living in Austin Texas he would always go hike or take a walk on trails. He also never passed up an opportunity to get in water whether it was to kayak, paddle board, go to lake and be on a boat or just a simple swim. Most of all, he always enjoyed the company and friends and family. Alex was loved by many and relished in any opportunity to meet new people and cultivate new friendships. He just loved to hang out and talk all night long while playing games together to strengthen everyone’s bonds. Family meant the world to Alex who adored his nieces and nephews and took every opportunity to remind them how much he loved them.
Alex will be remembered for always being life of the party. His presence was always this brimming light of love and laughter. He had the most beautiful contagious laugh which would infect everyone around him instantly. His sense of humor had a wide range from dry to raunchy but always could say the right thing to make you laugh. He has this beautiful smile that could lighten up any room and moment. Alex also had the biggest heart and would drop everything he was doing to help out anyone in need. He would listen to you for hours and be there in the most supportive way imaginable. He would also be so stubborn at times but it never changed the way he cared about everyone. His love to always be social gave him the opportunity to reach and touch so many lives. He left such a lasting impression on everyone he met, that made sure he was never forgotten.
Alex Arce was survived by his Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, nieces and nephews.
The Funeral and memorial service will be held this Saturday (11-14-20), the viewing will be from 5pm to 7pm. The service will be from 7pm to 8:30pm. It will be at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM1765, Texas City, TX 77591
In lieu of flowers the family is accepting solid white devotional candles
