Amador R. Morales

Amador Rodriguez Morales, 88, of Uvalde died on May 5, 2019, in Uvalde, TX.
He was born on April 30, 1931, in Jalisco, Mexico, to Maria Refugio Rodriguez Rodriguez and Blas Mojia Morales.
He is survived by his daughter, Janie Morales of Galveston; son, Tony Morales and wife, Maria, of Uvalde; four grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, George Morales; and three sisters.
Cremation is under the direction of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary.
Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, www.rekfunerals.com
