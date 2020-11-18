GALVESTON — William 'Billy' Deadrick, 80, departed this life on November 13, 2020 at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
The family of Billy will celebrate his life on Saturday, November 21, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 9AM followed by a private family service at 11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Reverend Reginald Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Masks and social distancing is required.
He leaves to cherish memories with his devoted wife, Emily LeMelle Deadrick; his children, Fabrianne LeMelle, Jimmy LeMelle, Tawanna Herron, Kevin Deadrick and William Deadrick; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
See complete obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com
