GALVESTON—
Bertie Inita Youngblood, age 86, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston, Texas. She was born in West Monroe, Louisiana on August 17, 1933.
Bertie is survived by daughter Judith Ann Muller; son James Harold Youngblood; grandsons, Jeff Youngblood(Kelly), Kent Muller, and Cody Youngblood(Cassie); great-grandchildren, Kruz Youngblood, Jocelyn Youngblood and Madeline Youngblood; brothers Josh Henry Beebe Jr., and John Marshall (Johnny) McCarty; 41 nieces and nephews; sister-in laws Betty Lou Beebe, Glenda Beebe, Mary Alice Beebe; brother-in-law William (Bill) Knous; and numerous close friends, Gordon Robinson, Ted Hanley, Don Hermanson, Kirk Koopman and Sherry Black.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 2415 Avenue G, Galveston, Texas 77550, with Reverend Richard Rhoades officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The First Lutheran Church Building Fund, 2415 Avenue G, Galveston, Texas 77550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.