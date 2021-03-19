HOUSTON — Marilyn Ruth Cohn Schwartz, a civic official, businesswoman and wife to former state senator A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, died on Feb. 25 in Houston. She was 89.
Marilyn Schwartz is survived by her four sons: Bob and Dick Schwartz, both of whom live in Houston, John Schwartz, who lives in New Jersey, and Tom Schwartz, who lives in Sarasota, Florida, as well as Bob’s wife Monya, Dick’s wife Tina, John’s wife Jeanne and Tom’s wife Barb. Babe and Marilyn Schwartz had 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Marilyn will be buried next to Babe at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin. Marilyn’s boys request that only their immediate family attend the memorial service on Friday, March 26, 2021, but invite all of Marilyn and Babe’s friends to attend by watching online. Look for a link to the livestream with Marilyn’s tribute at https://www.facebook.com/WCFFunerals The service will begin at one o’clock in the afternoon.
