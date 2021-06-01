GALVESTON — Henry “Rick” Castillo Sr, AKA “PB” and “Okie Dokey”, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Bay Villa Nursing Center in Bay City. He was born on February 12, 1958 in Victoria, Texas. He worked in construction as a laborer.
He was preceded in death by his father Felix Castillo: his mother Esther L. Trevino; and his sister Eufemia Castillo.
He is survived by his son Henry Castillo Jr.; sister Maria E. Morelos-Clifton; brothers Felix Castillo Jr. and Ernest E. Trevino; devoted niece Eliza Cardenas, as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. Visitation will be held prior to service time beginning at 5:00 P.M.
