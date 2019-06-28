Calhoun
Services for Thomas Calhoun will be held today at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street in Galveston. Viewing at 10 a.m. with funeral to follow at 11 a.m.
Smith
Services for Samuel Smith will be held today at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Viewing at 1 p.m. with funeral services at 3 p.m., please dress casual per Sam's request.
Collins
A memorial service for Edna Collins will be held today at 10 a.m. at the Wilbrydge Center, 2702 Avenue L in Galveston, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Rideaux
Funeral services for Richard Rideaux, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Little Rock Baptist Church, 3744 LA-1178, Bunkie LA 71322 under Robinson Family Mortuary.
Womack
Celebration of life services for Billy Womack will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church in League City under the direction of Claire Brothers Funeral Home. His and Mildred's ashes will be interred in the National Veterans Cemetery Columbarium in Houston.
Vassallo
Celebration of life services for Debbie Vassallo will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Fooks
Celebration of life services for Warren Fooks II will be held today at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster.
Love
Funeral Service for William Love will be held today at 10 a.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Hwy 3, Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Mijares
Celebration of life services for Zasu Mijares will be held today at 2 p.m. at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. Galveston TX 77551. Please enter the fellowship hall-entrance on Ave U.
Cumby
Celebration of life services for Larry Cumby will be held today at 3 p.m. at Arcadia First Church, 14828 Hwy 6. in Santa Fe under the direction of Scott Funeral Home.
Williams
Services for Melvin Williams will be held today at McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby Street in La Marque under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. Visitation at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Conner
Celebration of life services for Joseph Conner will be held today at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. with guests to share favorite memories at 2 p.m. The family requests that in honor of Joe, the dress code is Island Casual.
Alliniece
Celebration of life services for Christopher Alliniece will be held today at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Lazare
Services for Michael Lazare will be held today at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary at 8 a.m. with a rosary at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Jones
Celebration of life services for Vivian Jones will be held today at The Historic Avenue L Baptist Church in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 12 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Grimes
Services for Nathaniel Grimes will be held today at New Life MBC, 821 Laurel Street under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home. Viewing at 12 p.m., followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. He shall peacefully rest at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
Hutton
A Reburial Memorial service for LeAndra T. Hutton, infant daughter of Lee A. Hutton, M.D. and Dianne Ruben Hutton will be held at 12 Noon at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.