Clarene Brown born September 30,1940 departed from life on August 29, 2020
Services will be Wednesday September 16, 2020 beginning with visitation starting at 9:00am followed by funeral service at 11:00am at Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church at 1800 Oleander St. La Marque, TX 77568.
