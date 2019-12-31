Carlos Escovar Tamez, 68, of Galveston, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Carlos was born in Midland, Texas to Sr. Ranulfo and Manuela Tamez. He worked as a longshoreman, bartender at the Balinese Room, custodian at Central Middle School, Galveston College and UTMB. He retired in 2011 due to his health.
Carlos enjoyed listening to Elvis music, performing his Elvis dance moves for the family, playing dominoes, and helping people in the community.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sr Gisifredo Tamez and nephew Eddie D. Tamez.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Socorro T. Tamez; daughters, Martha Torres, Teresa Tamez, and Dianna Tamez; sons, Carlos Tamez Jr. and Victor Tamez; sister, Magdalena Dunn; and brothers, Ruben Tamez and Ranulfo Tamez Jr. He is also survived by grandchildren: Martin Tamez, Joseph Tamez, Danny Tamez, Guadalupe Torres, Jay Warren, Gianni Warren and Manuela Warren; and 9 great grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors at Malloy & Son Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 starting at 5:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm, led by Sara Torres. A funeral service will begin at 9:30 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Carlos Tamez Jr., Martin Tamez, Ranulfo Tamez, Jr., Ramon Mendoza, Danny Tamez and Felipe Torres. Honorary pallbearer will be Victor Tamez.
To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
