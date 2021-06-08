HITCHCOCK — Melvin Edward Gordy, long-time resident of Hitchcock, Texas passed away Saturday June 5, 2021, at the age of 87 years. He was born on April 5, 1934, in Texas City, Texas.
Melvin attended First Christian Church in La Marque, Texas, where he served as deacon. He was a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of Texas, and a member of the La Marque Lodge, and he also served in the Shriners and the Scottish Rite fraternities. He was also active in the Gideons, and passed out Bibles to the youth in our community.
Mr. Gordy served in his community as a member of the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce as well as the La Marque Rotary Club.
Melvin Gordy was also an avid pilot and served as Commander of the United States Air Force Civil Air Patrol (C.A.P.) Unit in Texas City, TX. He also served in the Army in the Fourth Army Band in San Antonio, Texas.
Mr. Gordy owned Gordy & Associates, his own architectural drafting-design business. He taught Architectural & Engineering courses at the College of the Mainland in Texas City, TX. and at Brazosport College in Brazosport, TX.
Melvin Gordy attended the University of North Texas in Denton, TX., where he received a Bachelor Art Degree in Music Education. He was later honored as the Chairman for the John J. Haynie Reunion for the 1950s music alumni. He was a very talented trumpet player who loved to play in the Gene-Kelley Combo and other events in the community, such as, playing Taps to honor the veterans at Memorial Day services. He also performed in the San Antonio Symphony, the Galveston Beach Band, the Galveston Symphony Orchestra, the Pasadena Municipal Band, the College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble, Concert band and Brass Guild.
Melvin Edward Gordy is preceded in death by his parents; Alfred Edward Gordy and Bernice Lillian (Sealock) Gordy; brother, Lt Col. Alfred Lavone Gordy and Sister-in-Law Shirley Nan (Watson) Gordy; Father and Mother-in-Law, Murray Bruce and Florine Marie (Hughes) Wheeler; Mark Edward Gordy; and Granddaughter, Eva Marie House.
He is survived in death by his wife, Virginia Ray (Wheeler) Gordy of Hitchcock, Texas; brother-in-law, Terry Wheeler of Hitchcock, Texas; daughter, Amy Marie (Gordy) Warren and husband W. George Warren of Santa Fe, Texas; son, Melvin Edward Gordy II and wife, Melissa Rene (Gilbert) Gordy of League City, Texas; and daughter, Nancy Ray (Gordy) Cassano and husband Thomas Anthony Cassano, Jr. of League City, Texas.
Mr. Gordy is also survived by his cousin, Charlie Gordy of Hitchcock, TX. and his daughter Casey (Gordy) Tywater and son Chad Gordy; Nieces, Patti (Gordy) Heiser and Donna (Gordy) Vacek; Nephews, Alfred Gordy Jr. and Scott Gordy; and Niece, Kimberly (Wheeler) Eaddy Echols and nephew, Jason Wheeler; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly, including: grandson, Milton Kevin Price and his daughter, Abigail Price, step-granddaughter, Jessica House and her sons Connor and Cason and her husband, Hamza Ibrar, granddaughter, Kathy (Gordy) Myers and husband Tony Myers and their children, Keira, Milly, and Amrynn Myers; grandson, Christopher Melvin Edward Gordy III; granddaughter, Cheryl (Gordy) Holubik and husband Mike Holubik; and granddaughters, Bethany, Kara Ray, and Cheyenne Cassano; and many loving cousins, relatives, nephews and nieces.
Melvin Gordy’s memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 20th at 4:00 pm at First Christian Church, 1204 Ross Ave, La Marque, TX. 77568. Pastor, Rex Teter officiating.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research in lieu of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.