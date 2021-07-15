PORT BOLIVAR — Kathy Marie Comeaux, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
