Jacobson
Memorial services for John Jacobson will be held today at 2 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 806 Thompson Road in Richmond TX under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Armentor
Celebration of life services for James Armentor will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Heights Funeral Home with a reception following.
Renken
Celebration of life services for Heston Renken, Jr. will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 1200 22nd St. N in Texas City.
Ash
Celebration of life services for Paul Ash, Jr. will be held today at the Holiday Inn - Webster, 302 W. Bay Area Blvd at 4 p.m. under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
De La Cruz
Memorial service for Santos De La Cruz will be held today at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Poullard
Celebration of life services for Mary Ann Poullard will be held today at Mt Olive Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m.
Muse
Celebration of life services for Avis Muse will be held today at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Weyers
Funeral services for Andrew Weyers will be held today at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr. in Friendswood. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a service to follow at 10 a.m.
Lee
Memorial services for Jason Lee will be held today at 1 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 State Hwy 3 in Dickinson under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Jeane
Funeral services for Rev. Lavelle Jeane will be held today at 10 a.m. at Pentecostals of Santa Fe Church, 12811 FM 1764 in Santa Fe under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
