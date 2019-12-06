Jacobson

Memorial services for John Jacobson will be held today at 2 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 806 Thompson Road in Richmond TX under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.

Armentor

Celebration of life services for James Armentor will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Heights Funeral Home with a reception following.

Renken

Celebration of life services for Heston Renken, Jr. will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 1200 22nd St. N in Texas City.

Ash

Celebration of life services for Paul Ash, Jr. will be held today at the Holiday Inn - Webster, 302 W. Bay Area Blvd at 4 p.m. under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.

De La Cruz

Memorial service for Santos De La Cruz will be held today at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.

Poullard

Celebration of life services for Mary Ann Poullard will be held today at Mt Olive Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m.

Muse

Celebration of life services for Avis Muse will be held today at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

Weyers

Funeral services for Andrew Weyers will be held today at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr. in Friendswood. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a service to follow at 10 a.m.

Lee

Memorial services for Jason Lee will be held today at 1 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 State Hwy 3 in Dickinson under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.

Jeane

Funeral services for Rev. Lavelle Jeane will be held today at 10 a.m. at Pentecostals of Santa Fe Church, 12811 FM 1764 in Santa Fe under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription