Eva Maria Osorio, 61, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born November 18, 1958, in Galveston, and graduated from Ball High School in 1977. Eva worked in the hotel business for 20 years, while at the same time working for Galveston College. She retired this past January, after 19 ½ years of service.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Beatrice Amaya Ortega, of Galveston. She is survived by her son, Luis Gonzalo Osorio, Jr.; brothers John, Angel, Manuel, and Marcus Ortega; sisters-in-law, Jules Ortega and Cindy Diaz; niece, Cecily Ortega; and nephew, Adam Ortega, Jr.
Eva’s family will receive visitors beginning at 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 22, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 4:30 pm at the funeral home. All visitors must wear a mask and observe social distancing.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Eva’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.