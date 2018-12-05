GALVESTON—Daniel Ortiz Ojeda, age 84, of Galveston died Saturday December 1, 2018 at his residence in Galveston.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 7, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Exhorter Lucy Hernandez officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. www.carnesbrothers.com
Born November 11, 1934 in Galveston to Cruz Ojeda and Juanita Ortiz Ojeda, Daniel was employed at the Cotton Compress for many years. He was a hard working man who enjoyed staying busy. He could often be found taking care of his home, cleaning his yard, raking leaves and traveling around Galveston sightseeing on the docks. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a man of faith and member of the Open Bible Church of Galveston. May he rest in peace.
Preceded in death by his wife Ausencion “Connie” Ojeda in 2017, survivors include daughters, Rita Ojeda, Sylvia Ojeda and Estella Ojeda; sons, Fernando DeLa Serda and John Villarreal and wife Kim; sisters, Angelita Martinez and husband Sam and Molly Garcia; brothers, Jesse Ojeda, Sr. and Lalo Ojeda and wife Carmen; grandchildren Austin, Kenady, Luis, Olivia, Mateo, Jordan, Cisco, Gabby, Brianna, MacKenzie, Cameron, Miles and Taylor; great grandsons Bryson Villarreal and Caden Villarreal and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Jesse Ojeda, Jr., Johnny Garcia, Jr., Joe Ojeda, Luis Silvas, Jr., Lawrence Zepeda and Lawrence Zepeda, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Cruz Ojeda, Fidel Ojeda, Alfred Lopez and Miguel Ojeda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.