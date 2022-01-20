LEAGUE CITY, TX — Anthony James Daniels went home to be with his Lord on January 16, 2022 at Clear Lake Heart Hospital surrounded by his sister and daughters. He was born at home in League City, Texas on February 6, 1948, to the proud parents of Ernestina Diaz and James Claud Daniels.
A lifelong citizen of League City, he had many friends from work, church, and was still close friends with many classmates of the Dickinson High School, Class of 1966.
His father, J.C. (Pop), a highly skilled heavy equipment operator — who graded the old Dickinson football field and the former Dickinson Raceway track — taught Anthony at an early age about equipment and its maintenance. Starting as a preteen, Anthony used that knowledge working on cars as a shade-tree mechanic and throughout his life by operating his own businesses. He went from shade-tree mechanic to the age of auto computer analysis. He demonstrated his skills by keeping his favorite car, a 1984 El Camino, running as his everyday vehicle. He passed on those skills to many but most importantly to his grandson, Liam, who shares Anthony’s aptitude for all things mechanical.
Anthony loved his church and was a long-time member of the League City Friends Church and Friendswood Friends Church. He had many friends from both congregations and was active throughout his life serving in various capacities, but primarily as ambassador of friendship. He was a volunteer firefighter with the League City Fire Department, where he served as the president for some time. Truly a Christian man who demonstrated a spirit of Servanthood, he was always blessing those around him with gifts of physical assistance, joy, encouragement, positivity, and hope.
Anthony earned the trust of his customers with his automotive skills, but also the trust and friendship of many he knew throughout his life. His classmates from Dickinson High School met monthly for lunch throughout the area. Included in these gatherings were members of the district-winning Gator Football Team. Anthony was so proud of the privilege of being a part of this team. Whether playing football at school or volleyball at church, Anthony played hard and with a heart of determination. He will be remembered for his big smile, his heart of gold, and loving you unconditionally.
Anthony is preceded in death by: his parents, Claud and Ernestine and his son Christian Claud Daniels; his older half-brothers, John, James, J.W., and Morgan and half-sister Dorothy. He is survived by his cherished daughters: Lesley Bruemmer of League City; Noel Ivey, her husband Boyce (BJ) and only grandchild, Liam Christian Ray Ivey of League City. His son-in-law, Todd A. Bruemmer. His beloved sister, Wanda Hanby; her children Brian Hanby and Jessica Tullos. He was loved by a large extended family that will miss him at family gatherings.
Visitation, followed by a Memorial Service, will be held at Friendswood Friends Church located at 502 S. Friendswood Drive on Saturday, January 29, 2022 starting at 10 a.m., with the Service beginning at 11 a.m. A private internment service will follow.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Friendswood Friends Missions.
