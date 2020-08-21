Howard Scoggins, 91, passed into heaven to be with his savior and his wife, on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
He was born in Jacksonville, Texas, August 24, 1928. The second child of Howard Scoggins, Sr. and Ethel Blake Scoggins. Howard Sr. moved his family of 9 to Texas City, Texas seeking employment in the petro-chemical industry in 1945.
Howard, Jr. graduated from Central High School, Texas City, Texas in 1945. In 1947 he survived the Texas City Disaster and helped evacuate survivors to local hospitals in Texas City and Galveston. In 1949 he married Rosa Lee Lester. They were members of First Christian Church, Texas City. They loved Texas City and their wonderful friends and neighbors. They were very active in their community. They supported Girls Softball and Little League baseball. Howard coached Little League, Junior League and Senior League baseball. Lee helped create ball gowns for the young ladies participating in the May Fete held in Texas City every year. She was a brownie scout leader with her dear friend and neighbor Andress Friloux. Howard was a member of the Evening Lions Club. He also served on the Galveston County Grand Jury. They loved to take their children and their children’s friends camping out to West Texas and Garner State Park. They loved to golf and play bridge. They were in a bowling league for many years. They were founding members of the Chapparal Club Recreation Association. They traveled with Lee’s painting class for many years as well as golfing. He volunteered at the Texas City Museum, giving tours and telling stories about his beloved Texas City. Their partnership lasted until Lee preceded him in death in 2005.
In 2006, Howard and his son Howard, III (Wally) funded the Lee Scoggins Memorial Scholarship through the Texas City Foundation for the Future. Each year $1,000.00 is given to a Texas City High School senior who wants to further their education in the visual arts.
He was employed by Monsanto Chemical and Sterling Chemical for 35 years. He was manager of the Maintenance Shop for the plant. He stationed himself in the plant during all of the hurricanes and tropical storms from Carla (1961) to Alicia (1983).
He is survived by 6 siblings, 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, all loved by him.
A celebration of Life will be held when friends and family can gather together safely. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to First Christian Church, 2400 21st Street North, Texas City, Texas 77590
