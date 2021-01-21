HITCHCOCK —
Ernest Brow III was born in Galveston, Texas on October 20, 1942. He passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the age of 78.
He is preceded in death by his mother Haroldean Tolliver, Father Ernest Brow Jr, sons Ernest Allen Brow and Mario. Sister Betty Bennett and Patricia Graves.
Ernest is survived by his wife Mary Brow, sons Elliott (Sheronda), Herbert Jr. (Delva) sisters Earnestine (Desoto) Thelma, Lillian, and Geraldine, and brother Moses. Grandchildren, Mario Jr, Elliott, Errionn, Mykal, Jordan, Geremy, Ernest, Tierra and Tyanna, and a host of niece’s and nephews.
There will be a gathering of friends and family on Saturday January 23, 2021 at 10am and a celebration of life to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 (facing Hwy 3) Texas City Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Cemetery.
